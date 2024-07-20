Two years after Assam launched an aggressive campaign against child marriage, the state is witnessing remarkable progress.

Recent data reveals a significant decrease in both child marriage rates and teenage pregnancies, marking a pivotal success in the ongoing battle against these social issues.

The Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) reports that child marriage incidences have dropped by 30% since the campaign's inception in 2022. This decline is largely due to enhanced enforcement of laws, widespread community awareness programs, and initiatives focused on girls' education and empowerment.

One of the most striking indicators of progress is the reduction in teenage pregnancies. In 2022, Assam recorded 9,330 cases of teenage pregnancy. By 2024, this number had plummeted to 3,401, representing a 63.5% decrease. Health officials credit this achievement to improved access to reproductive health education and services, which have been integral to the state's strategy.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the combined efforts of government bodies, non-governmental organizations, and community leaders. "The substantial reduction in child marriages and teenage pregnancies is a testament to our collective dedication. While there is still work to be done, these results show that we are on the right path," he stated.

The campaign has also strengthened the legal framework protecting children. The number of child marriage prohibition officers has increased, and support systems for affected girls have been enhanced. These measures have been critical in maintaining the momentum of the drive.



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The Assam government’s emphasis on legal intervention in child marriage cases is now a proven model for the rest of the country to follow, a report said. The report titled "Towards Justice: Ending Child Marriage" by India Child Protection (ICP) said Assam’s legal strategy helped slash child marriages in the state by 81% across 20 districts between the 2021-22 and 2023-24 fiscal years.

Established in 2005, the ICP is a child rights protection organization focusing on combatting child sexual abuse and related crimes, including child trafficking, exploitation of children in the digital space, and child marriage.

The report said the Assam model was effective in ending child marriages in 30% of villages and leading to a decline in such cases in 40% of villages across the 20 districts studied.

“Every minute, three girls get married in India. Yet in 2022, only three cases were registered every day. According to the Census 2011 data, 4,442 girls (below 18 years) were getting married every day. This translates into 185 girl children getting married every hour and three getting married every minute,” the report summarized.

At the current rate (92%) of pendency in the trial courts, India may take 19 years to clear the backlog of child marriage cases, the report said. The data was collected from the National Crime Records Bureau apart from 1,132 villages across Assam’s 20 districts with a total population of 21 lakh and a child population of 8 lakh. The data revealed the impact of the Assam government’s crackdown on child marriages, the report said.

In 12 out of the 20 districts, 98% of the respondents believed that taking legal action such as arresting individuals and filing FIRs in cases related to child marriage can effectively address the occurrence of such cases, the report stated.

“Prosecution is the key to ending this crime against children, and the Assam model to end child marriages has shown the country the way forward,” Priyank Kanoongo, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said after releasing the ICP report.

He underscored the importance of the “secular” Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act that “supersede all personal laws.”

Bhuwan Ribhu, the founder of Child Marriage Free India (CMFI), said: “Assam has shown that legal action is also the best public awareness message to create the deterrence of child marriage and almost all people in the state believe in prosecution in such cases. This message must spread across India to create a child marriage-free India.”

Beyond Assam, the report highlighted a High Court of Rajasthan judgment holding panchayats accountable for child marriage, which resulted in a significant decline in child marriage cases reported on Akshaya Tritiya.

“Across India, 161 civil society organizations in 265 districts throughout 17 States and Union Territories successfully prevented 14,137 child marriages in 2023–2024 by using legal interventions and prevented 59,364 child marriages with the help of panchayats,” the report said.

The ICP is a part of the CMFI, which has about 200 NGO partners that prevented 14,137 child marriages by using legal interventions and 59,364 more with the help of the panchayats in 2023-24.