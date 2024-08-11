Assam is embarking on a transformative journey in agriculture with the launch of AgriStack, a pioneering digital infrastructure aimed at enhancing farm productivity and farmers' welfare. This initiative focuses on three core areas: farmers, farmlands, and crops sown, and is set to bring substantial improvements to the state's agricultural sector.

AgriStack aims to revolutionize agriculture in Assam through the creation of three foundational registries: Farmland, Crops Sown, and Farmers. The initiative leverages geo-referenced village maps and a Digital Crop Survey (DCS) to ensure precise and efficient data collection.

Farmers will receive a unique Farmer ID linked with Aadhaar, facilitating easy access to government schemes, markets, inputs, and advisory services. This digital identity is expected to streamline the process of availing benefits and services.

The DCS for the Kharif season will be conducted from August 16 to September 30, 2024. The survey will involve comprehensive training for survey teams, focusing on digital data collection and accuracy. A large workforce, including surveyors, supervisors, and verifiers across 29 districts, will be engaged, with incentives linked to the number of plots surveyed.

The Farm Land Registry will integrate state RoR data with geospatial maps to ensure precise land registration and management.

A centralized Farmers' Registry is being established, with pilot projects underway in Morigaon and Darrang, and plans to roll out statewide by October 31, 2024.

Significant progress has been made in enrolling farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, with ongoing efforts to increase the number of beneficiaries receiving direct benefit transfers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated the importance of these digital advancements in transforming the state's agriculture and said that through AgriStack, Assam aims to set a new benchmark in agricultural development and farmers' welfare.