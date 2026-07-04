Assam's Ankita Konwar becomes first woman from Northeast to cross English Channel

Assam's endurance athlete Ankita Konwar has created history by becoming the first Assamese woman and the first woman from Northeast India to successfully cross the English Channel, one of the world's most challenging open-water swimming routes.

Swimming as part of an international relay team, Konwar completed the iconic crossing from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 13 hours and 5 minutes. The relay team entered the water at 1:30 am and completed the crossing at 2:35 pm (London time), after which the swimmers were awarded medals in recognition of their achievement.

Widely regarded as one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world, the English Channel is known for its freezing temperatures, powerful currents, unpredictable tides and rapidly changing weather conditions.

Konwar's accomplishment is even more remarkable considering she learned to swim only three years ago. Since then, she has emerged as one of India's leading endurance athletes, completing a Full Ironman in Barcelona, participating in the T100 Triathlon in Dubai, and now adding the English Channel crossing to her list of achievements.

Describing the feat as a journey of resilience and teamwork, Konwar said carrying the Indian flag while representing Assam and the Northeast was an honour she would cherish forever.

"The English Channel is far more than a swim—it's a journey of resilience, teamwork and trusting yourself when nature tests every ounce of your spirit. If someone like me, who wasn't even a swimmer once, can stand here today, then anything is possible with consistency and courage," she said.

Konwar expressed hope that her journey would inspire more women and young athletes to pursue ambitious goals and push beyond perceived limits. She also revealed that she is already preparing for her next endurance challenge.