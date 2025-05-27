Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Assam’s aggressive crackdown on child marriage, highlighting it as a model for other states at the NDA Chief Ministers’ Conclave held in New Delhi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented a detailed overview of his government’s campaign to tackle child marriage, emphasising the role of consistent police action and public support. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the initiative has significantly curbed cases across the state.

The Prime Minister reportedly urged other NDA-ruled states to study Assam’s approach and adopt similar strategies to eliminate child marriage, which continues to impact public health, education, and gender equality in many parts of the country.

Modi also directed senior officials from the central government to visit Assam to understand how local enforcement, policy focus, and community engagement have contributed to measurable success in combating the practice.

While the conclave covered a range of issues — including water conservation, education, and women’s empowerment — Assam’s achievements in reducing child marriage stood out as a critical point of discussion.