The Assam government's crackdown on corruption has led to the recovery of Rs 7,80,84,700 and the arrest of 256 individuals since 2021, according to official data released by the state administration.

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption has registered 207 trap cases, leading to the arrest of 236 public servants and 20 middlemen. These numbers highlight the government's intensified efforts to combat corruption in public offices.

"Corruption has no place in our society and we have taken decisive steps to eliminate this evil from Assam," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on social media. He emphasised that alongside policy reforms, vigilance officials are "regularly laying traps to nab officials who indulge in corruption."

The anti-corruption campaign, which began in 2021, represents one of the state's most aggressive drives against public sector corruption. The initiative focuses on catching officials accepting bribes through carefully planned sting operations.

Corruption has no place in our society and we have taken decisive steps to eliminate this evil from Assam.



Apart from bringing policy reforms to reduce avenues of corruption, officials of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM are regularly laying traps to nab officials who indulge in corruption. pic.twitter.com/hNQ1oSXDB6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 3, 2024

The data suggests a significant number of public servants were involved in corruption cases, with nearly 92% of those arrested being government employees. The remaining arrests consisted of middlemen who facilitated corrupt practices.

The state government has declared its commitment to achieving a "Corruption Free Assam," with ongoing vigilance operations continuing to target corrupt practices across public institutions.