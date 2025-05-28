Assam's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, on May 28 apprehended a woman police official posted at the Traffic Branch of Dhubri's Gauripur Police Station, while she was allegedly accepting a bribe.

Woman Lance Naik Mamata Barman was caught red-handed by vigilance officers while accepting Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

The bribe was reportedly demanded for the release of a vehicle involved in an accident, which the complainant was seeking on zimma (interim custody).

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the anti-corruption team laid a trap and successfully executed the operation, ensuring due process and documentation.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether more officials are involved.