Even as Assam continues to reel under floods, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under fire from the state’s apex student body over the Centre’s failure to declare the Assam floods as a “national calamity.”

Peeved at the Centre’s apparent negligence, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) yesterday organized statewide protests amid the worsening flood scenario.



Shankar Jyoti Baruah, the student body’s General Secretary, yesterday demanded that the PM declare the Assam floods as a national calamity. A special package for flood-hit Assam and rehabilitation of those affected by floods and landslides (especially in the Dima Hasao district) are some of the student body’s other demands.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred to Assam as Asta Lakhshmi. However, he has no time to visit Assam as it is in the grip of floods. When other states have a similar scenario, the PM goes there and announces packages. Nor has he come to Assam, nor has he announced packages. This is injustice towards Assam,” the AASU wrote in a strongly-worded statement.



“The Centre that counts Assam’s resources as the nation’s resources must declare Assam’s flood and erosion problem as a national calamity,’ the AASU said, adding that it has been reiterating the demand since the signing of the ‘Assam Accord’ in 1985.

In Guwahati, the protesters were confronted by police near the Latasil playground – less than 1 km away from its headquarters ‘Swahid Bhawan’ located at Uzan Bazar in the city.

The student body has made its demand amid one of the worst floods in recent memory, with the death toll rising to 159 yesterday (June 30). As the situation continued to worsen, eight more people lost their lives.



As per the latest report of the Assam State Disaster Management Committee (ASDMA), Nearly 3 million people are still affected in 25 districts across Assam due to floods, with major rivers like the Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara flowing above the danger level mark.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 2608 villages under 75 revenue circles have been affected across the state with over 3 lakh people taking shelter in 551 relief camps.



Assam with its vast network of rivers is prone to natural disasters like flood and erosion which has a negative impact on the overall development of the state. However, the annual floods have failed to qualify as a national calamity despite decades of protests and demands.