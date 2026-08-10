Assam’s Arohan 2026-27 programme exposes 233 students to educational opportunities at IIT Guwahati

Assam Education Minister met students from Nalbari and Udalguri districts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati under the state government’s flagship Arohan 2026-27 programme.

The minister interacted with the students and joined them for breakfast, encouraging them to make the most of the educational exposure visit and pursue excellence in their academic lives with dedication and focus.

Launched in 2022-23 under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arohan aims to nurture the academic potential of meritorious students from schools across Assam through knowledge-oriented educational tours and mentorship.

A total of 233 students from Nalbari and Udalguri, accompanied by their mentors, are participating in the first group of the programme and are scheduled to complete their educational tour on August 12.

The Arohan 2026-27 programme, which will conclude on November 5, will see 4,041 students and their mentors participate in 16 groups.

The programme is being implemented under the supervision of Samagra Shiksha Assam, with the aim of providing meritorious students with wider exposure, learning opportunities and motivation to excel in their academic pursuits.