Assam's artist community launches online petition demanding justice and transparent probe in Zubeen Garg’s death case

The artist community of Assam has initiated an online petition seeking a transparent, and thorough investigation into the alleged negligence by authorities surrounding the untimely demise of iconic singer Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025.



The petition, titled “We, the artist community of Assam, demand a strict, transparent and thorough investigation in the case of the utter negligence on the part of the concerned authorities towards the health and well-being of Zubeen Garg,” has gained rapid traction across social media platforms, with hundreds joining the call for justice within hours of its launch.



The campaign has drawn emotional responses from artists, fans, and cultural figures who have long regarded Zubeen as the voice of Assam’s soul. Supporters emphasized that the petition is not merely a demand for justice but also a plea for accountability and respect for artistic life in the state.



Adding a deeply personal dimension to the movement, Dr. Palme Borthakur, Zubeen Garg’s younger sister, shared the petition link on her Facebook profile with the poignant caption:

“ন্যায়ৰ বাবে জৰুৰী! #JusticeForZubeenGarg”

(“Justice is essential! #JusticeForZubeenGarg”).