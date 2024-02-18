Assam's rising badminton star, Ashmita Chaliha, delivered a remarkable upset by defeating Japan's world number 1 player, Nozomi Okuhara, at the Badminton Asia Team Championships held on February 17. Alongside her teammate, Anmol Kharb, Chaliha led India to a historic victory, rewriting the narrative of the tournament.

Chaliha's triumph over former world champion Okuhara came in two straight sets, with scores of 21-17, 21-14, giving India the lead in the tie. Kharb, a 17-year-old prodigy, added to the glory by stunning Japan's Natsuki 21-14, 21-18 in the final match, securing the championship for India.

The exceptional performance of Chaliha and Kharb garnered praise from various quarters, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, who took to social media to congratulate the players. "An incredible achievement for the Indian Women's Badminton Team! Congratulations to Ashmita Chaliha and Anmol Kharb for their outstanding victories against top-ranked opponents," Sharma's post on X read, acknowledging the historic feat achieved by the Indian contingent.

Notably, Kharb's performance continued in the decisive fifth rubber, leading the Indian women's team to a historic victory over Thailand with a tight 3-2 scoreline. Led by seasoned player PV Sindhu, the Indian women's team defied expectations to clinch their first-ever major title in team championships.