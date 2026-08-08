Assam's Ashmita Chaliha reaches maiden BWF World Tour final at Korea Masters

Indian badminton player Ashmita Chaliha reached the women’s singles final of the Korea Masters Super 300 on Saturday, August 8 after defeating compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj in a hard-fought three-game semifinal.

The 26-year-old Chaliha prevailed 21-13, 16-21, 21-13 in an all-Indian semifinal that saw both players produce extended rallies and shifts in momentum.

Chaliha controlled the opening game with aggressive shot-making and accurate court coverage. Ramraj, however, responded strongly in the second game, taking advantage of a dip in Chaliha’s rhythm to level the contest and force a decider.

Chaliha regained her composure in the final game and returned to her attacking style. She established an early lead and maintained control through the remainder of the game to seal her place in the final.

The victory marks Chaliha’s maiden appearance in a BWF World Tour final and represents a significant milestone in her professional career.

Chaliha had been out of action for nearly three months after suffering a medial meniscus tear in her right knee. She returned to competition in May and has since produced a series of consistent performances, including a semifinal appearance at the Macau Open.

Chaliha will face China’s Han Qianxi in the summit clash, with the Indian shuttler aiming to win her first BWF World Tour title.