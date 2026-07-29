Assam’s August welfare bonanza: Orunodoi, student aid and subsidised ration schemes return

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 29 announced that several welfare schemes will gain fresh momentum in August, including the resumption of Aadhaar-seeded Orunodoi payments, financial assistance for students and the distribution of subsidised ration items.

Following a video conference with district commissioners, Sarma said Aadhaar-seeded Orunodoi transfers would resume from August 1, benefiting 37.1 lakh women across the state.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,250, while women in flood-affected areas will be provided Rs 2,500, he said.

The chief minister added that Orunodoi Sahayaks would be deployed to assist beneficiaries who require support in accessing the scheme.

Sarma also announced that application forms for the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes would be distributed during the first week of August.

The state government aims to provide financial assistance of more than Rs 300 crore to over five lakh students in October to support their education, he said.

The chief minister further announced the resumption of a subsidised ration scheme from August 10. Under the initiative, beneficiaries will receive free ration along with one kilogram of masur dal and one kilogram of sugar for Rs 100 per ration card.

The scheme is expected to benefit more than 70 lakh people across Assam.

Sarma said district administrations had been directed to ensure maximum coverage of the welfare schemes and provide a seamless experience to beneficiaries.

“August will be a special month for Assam as several welfare programmes to serve our people will gain a new momentum,” the chief minister said.