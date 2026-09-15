Assam's Bajali achieves 100% institutional deliveries, records zero home births
Bajali in Assam has achieved 100% institutional deliveries and reported zero home births. The milestone reflects the state's drive to expand safer childbirth access and timely care.
- Bajali district achieved complete institutional deliveries, eliminating all home births
- The shift improves access to safer childbirth facilities and timely care
- Officials linked the milestone to stronger maternal and newborn healthcare services
Assam has recorded another significant milestone in maternal and newborn healthcare, with Bajali district achieving 100% institutional deliveries and reporting zero home births.
The achievement ensures that mothers and newborns in the district have access to safer delivery facilities and timely medical care during childbirth. The milestone has been highlighted as a step towards strengthening maternal and child healthcare services across Assam.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government has been working to improve access to quality healthcare and encourage institutional deliveries, particularly in rural and underserved areas.
The Bajali achievement is being seen as an important indicator of progress in Assam’s efforts to ensure safer childbirth and better health outcomes for mothers and newborns.
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