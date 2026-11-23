In a major push to strengthen road safety, the Bajali district administration has introduced stringent measures against traffic violations, including a ‘No Helmet/Seatbelt, No Fuel’ policy at petrol pumps across the district.

District Magistrate Madhumita Bhagawati, ACS, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, imposing strict restrictions on traffic violations with immediate effect.

Under the order, petrol pumps and filling stations are prohibited from dispensing fuel to two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers without helmets, as well as drivers of private and commercial vehicles not wearing seatbelts. Fuel will also be denied to vehicles entering petrol pump premises through contra-flow driving.

Petrol pump owners have been directed to install CCTV cameras with DVR facilities within 10 days, display warning signboards in Assamese, English and Hindi, maintain records of violations and report them to the local police daily.

The order also mandates intensified joint naka checking by the police and District Transport Office to crack down on vehicles operating without valid permits, overloading, unauthorised modifications, drunken driving and pending traffic challans. Regular breathalyser tests and document verification have also been directed.

Heads of departments and educational institutions have been instructed to ensure helmet compliance among employees and students travelling on two-wheelers. Institutions have also been directed to restrict entry to those not complying with helmet rules.

The order will remain in force until further notice. Emergency vehicles and verified medical emergencies have been exempted, while violations will invite penal action under applicable laws.