Assam's Baksa DDMA reviews storm and flood preparedness, damage assessment

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baksa, on September 5 reviewed the district’s preparedness for storms and floods, along with ongoing damage assessment for 2026–27, during a meeting held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting was chaired by Baksa District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan, IAS, in the presence of MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, MLA Maneswar Brahma, ADC-cum-CEO, DDMA Mustafa Salim Ahmed, DDMA DPO Kakul Krishna Sharma, heads of departments, Circle Officers and field-level officials.

ADC-cum-CEO Mustafa Salim Ahmed briefed the meeting on the prevailing situation in the district. He said water levels were being monitored regularly, while Fire & Emergency Services personnel, Civil Defence volunteers and the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) remained on standby for emergency response.

Coordination is also being maintained with Bhutanese authorities for information on Kurichhu Dam discharge. Officials informed the meeting that there was currently no severe situation in the district, while all concerned departments remained prepared to respond if required.

The District Commissioner reviewed schemes and works submitted by various departments, including PWD (Roads), Irrigation, APDCL, Soil Conservation and PHE, and assessed their preparedness to deal with possible storm- and flood-related situations.

The meeting also reviewed the status of Circle-Level Task Force (CLTF) meetings, departmental proposals and schemes, risk and vulnerability assessment reports, proposed project sites, and the preparedness of Model Relief Camps. Departments were directed to submit additional relevant proposals wherever necessary.

MLA Thaneswar Basumatary stressed the need for regular field visits and assessment of affected areas, particularly in view of erosion-related concerns, and called for close coordination among all concerned departments. MLA Maneswar Brahma also emphasised inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely response during emergencies.

The meeting concluded with directions to all departments to remain vigilant, maintain close coordination and ensure effective disaster preparedness and response across Baksa district.