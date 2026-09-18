Assam’s bamboo opening new avenues for jobs, entrepreneurship: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 18, highlighted the growing use of bamboo in the state, saying it is creating opportunities in livelihoods, entrepreneurship and new industries.

Marking World Bamboo Day, Sarma said Assam’s bamboo resources were being used for products ranging from everyday items to industrial applications, creating new avenues for economic activity.

“From everyday products to new industries, Assam’s bamboo is creating new opportunities for our people,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He said bamboo was driving skills, livelihoods and entrepreneurship while opening up avenues for sustainable growth across Assam.

Sarma’s remarks come as Assam seeks to expand the economic potential of bamboo beyond its traditional uses, with the plant being used in handicrafts, construction, furniture, food products and other industries.

World Bamboo Day is observed annually on September 18 to raise awareness about the importance of bamboo and promote its sustainable use.

The Chief Minister said the sector could play a role in creating livelihood opportunities while supporting sustainable economic growth in the state.