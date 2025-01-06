Assam's Barpeta District Election Office has released the final electoral roll for 2025, showing a significant increase of 25,860 voters from the draft roll.

The total number of registered voters now stands at 956,108, comprising 492,044 males, 464,045 females, and 19 individuals identifying as third-gender.

This expansion is largely attributed to an intensive voter registration campaign during the 2024 Special Summary Revision, which successfully processed a substantial number of applications.

The finalisation of the electoral roll marks a crucial step in the democratic process of Barpeta, ensuring that more residents are able to participate in the upcoming elections. The roll now includes 956,108 voters, a clear indicator of the district's active engagement in democratic processes. This figure represents a significant increase from previous years, reflecting a concerted effort to expand voter participation.

Among the constituencies, Mandia constituency has registered 7,217 new voters, Chenga 7,198, Pakabetbari 8,317, and Barpeta 3,128. These numbers highlight the impact of the district's outreach and voter registration efforts, especially in the context of the 2024 Special Summary Revision.

The 2024 Special Summary Revision played a pivotal role in this expansion. Out of the 55,578 applications received, an impressive 84.29% were accepted. However, 15.07 per cent were rejected due to reasons such as invisible photographs and insufficient documentation, emphasizing the importance of accurate and complete application submissions.

Youth engagement was a standout feature of this electoral roll update. The district added 14,304 new voters in the 18-19 age group, underscoring the growing political awareness and participation among young citizens. Additionally, 12,045 new voters were registered in the 20-29 age group, further bolstering the district's voter base with young, first-time voters.

The use of technology significantly streamlined the voter registration process. Platforms like the Voter Helpline App and the National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP) provided easy access for online submissions, with 14,145 applications processed through these channels. This adoption of digital tools highlights the district's commitment to making voter registration more accessible and efficient.

The expansion of Barpeta's voter base is notable when viewed against the backdrop of previous elections. Since the last Assembly Election in 2021, the district's voter count has grown by 39,040, reflecting consistent efforts to engage the populace in the democratic process.

Additional District Commissioner Moushumi Chetia emphasized the importance of active citizen participation. "Citizens should verify their details and continue participating actively as the district gears up for upcoming elections," she said during the announcement of the final electoral roll particulars. This call to action underscores the ongoing efforts to ensure every eligible voter is accounted for and can exercise their right to vote.

The final electoral roll for 2025 is a testament to Barpeta's dedication to enhancing democratic engagement. With a notable increase in registered voters, particularly among the youth, the district is well-prepared for the forthcoming electoral processes. The use of technology and the focused outreach during the Special Summary Revision have set a strong foundation for inclusive and robust participation in the elections. As Barpeta continues to grow its voter base, the district sets a commendable example of proactive civic engagement and the effective use of modern tools to facilitate democracy.