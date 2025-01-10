Assam's Barpeta district administration, on January 10, held a comprehensive meeting to finalise preparations for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The meeting was presided over by Additional District Commissioners (ADCs) Jayanta Bora and Kaustav Kalita. Circle officers, assistant commissioners, and heads of various departments attended the meet.

During the meeting, each department was assigned specific responsibilities to streamline the execution of the programmes.

Designated officers-in-charge were appointed to oversee individual activities associated with the event, ensuring smooth operations.

The discussions also focused on logistics, security arrangements, cultural programmes, and public participation to make the event successful. Emphasis was placed on ensuring proper coordination among all stakeholders to avoid last-minute issues.

ADC Jayanta Bora described the meeting as productive and urged all departments to work collectively to ensure that the celebrations resonate with the community and honour the nation.