Barpeta and Bajali districts in Assam are gearing up for a massive Sub-National Immunisation Drive (SNID) against polio, scheduled for November 22, 23 and 24, with over 2.9 lakh children set to be covered under the campaign.

The vaccination drive will begin with booth-based immunisation on November 22, followed by an intensive house-to-house campaign on November 23 and 24 to ensure that no eligible child is left out.

Addressing a press conference on November 20, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Bhupen Chandra Bora outlined the preparedness and operational details of the campaign, which is being conducted in Barpeta along with 24 other districts of Assam.

The press briefing was attended by Dr Ajit Kumar Sarma, Additional CM&HO (FW), Barpeta; Dr Abdur Rashid Bhuyan, District Immunisation Officer; and Dr Nur Islam Hoque, District Programme Manager, NHM, Barpeta.

The campaign aims to cover more than 2.5 lakh children in Barpeta and over 40,000 in Bajali. A total of 983 vaccination booths will be set up in Barpeta and 246 in Bajali, with nearly 5,000 frontline workers and 270 supervisors deployed across the two districts.

Special attention will be given to difficult-to-reach and high-risk areas. Barpeta has identified 202 difficult booths and 30 brick kilns, while Bajali has identified one brick kiln for focused vaccination coverage.

During preparatory meetings, Barpeta District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak, ACS, and ADC (Health) Dimpi Gogoi, ACS, stressed meticulous planning, interdepartmental coordination, effective monitoring and ensuring complete vaccination coverage, particularly among vulnerable and mobile populations.

Appealing to parents and guardians to ensure that every eligible child receives polio drops, Dr Bora emphasised that no child should be left behind in the campaign. Officials said public participation and cooperation would be crucial to its success.

Although India was declared polio-free in 2014, the detection of polio cases in neighbouring countries highlights the need for continued vigilance and sustained immunisation efforts.