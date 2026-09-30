Assam's Barpeta DC calls for coordinated efforts to ensure safe and incident-free Durga Puja

Barpeta District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak on September 30 chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, emphasising coordinated efforts among government departments, police and puja committees to ensure smooth and incident-free festivities across the district.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma and officials from various departments. Discussions focused on maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, managing traffic and strengthening security arrangements during the festival.

Highlighting the need for improved road conditions, DC Pathak directed the concerned line departments, particularly the Public Works Department (Roads), to complete all pending road repair work immediately. The move aims to minimise the risk of accidents and prevent traffic congestion during the festive period.

The District Commissioner also urged government departments and Durga Puja committees to work in close coordination to prevent any untoward incidents. Addressing the organisers, he stressed the importance of adequate arrangements at all puja pandals to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors.

The administration directed puja committees to install CCTV cameras, arrange sufficient fire safety equipment and deploy volunteers to manage crowds. Organisers were also instructed to comply with prescribed noise limits, maintain cleanliness within pandal premises and strictly follow the designated routes and timings for idol immersion.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioners, Additional Superintendents of Police, Circle Officers, Block Development Officers, Executive Officers, heads of various line departments and other district administration officials.

The district administration has called for collective responsibility and cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure that Durga Puja celebrations are conducted peacefully, safely and without disruption.