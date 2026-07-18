Assam's Barpeta DC reviews progress of government schemes, urges timely completion of development projects

Barpeta District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak on July 18 chaired the monthly District Development Committee (DDC) meeting for July at the Circuit House Conference Hall to review the implementation of government schemes and ongoing developmental projects across the district.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ditimoni Pegu, District Development Commissioner Geetalee Dowarah, Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Heads of various government departments.

During the review meeting, the District Commissioner assessed the progress of key developmental programmes being implemented by departments including Education, Agriculture, Health and Transport. Officials presented updates on the status of various flagship schemes and district-level projects.

Pathak directed all Heads of Departments to expedite the implementation of government schemes, ensure the timely completion of pending works and maintain close coordination for the effective delivery of public services.

He also emphasised the need for regular monitoring and review of developmental initiatives to ensure that targets under various flagship programmes are achieved within the stipulated timeframe.