The National Girl Child Day and the 10th Anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme were celebrated on Friday, January 24 at Palhaji Higher Secondary School, Gomafulbari Block, Barpeta.

The program was organized by the Women and Child Development Department and the District Administration, Barpeta, with participation from line departments, including Health, Education, and P&RD, along with students and teachers. The District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Barpeta, was also present at the event.

India observes National Girl Child Day every year on January 24 to raise awareness about the rights, education, and health of the girl child and to address gender-based discrimination.

The event featured speeches by dignitaries emphasizing the importance of empowering girls through education and support.

A Nukkad Natak was staged to highlight the dangers of child marriage, while an Annaprashan ceremony was conducted to promote health and nutrition for children.

An anaemia screening camp was also organized, where two students with the highest haemoglobin levels were felicitated.

Meritorious girls were honored for their achievements, encouraging excellence among young girls.