Barpeta district in Assam has emerged as the primary site of widespread irregularities in the PM-KISAN scheme, with the highest number of ineligible beneficiaries among all districts. A recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit revealed that Rs 567 crore was disbursed across Assam to ineligible recipients, with Barpeta representing a large share. Despite the staggering misappropriation of funds, only 0.24 per cent has been recovered, reflecting severe lapses in monitoring and data handling in Barpeta and other districts, leaving genuine farmers at a disadvantage.

The PM-KISAN scheme, a flagship initiative launched by the Central Government to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers, encountered major issues in its implementation across Assam. Barpeta district has drawn significant attention due to the high concentration of ineligible beneficiaries receiving funds. Out of the 41,87,023 total applications received statewide from December 2018 to March 2021, the scheme’s portal and the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) flagged 10,66,593 (25%) as ineligible, and the government later identified 15,59,286 additional ineligible applicants.

In Barpeta alone, a verification exercise carried out from May to July 2020 identified 11,72,685 beneficiaries as ineligible — nearly 37% of the district’s total registrants under PM-KISAN. This review, initiated by the Chief Minister’s office due to public complaints, further found that approximately 72.54% of the ineligible beneficiaries across the state, or 11,31,152 recipients, could not be traced, indicating that large-scale fake entries had been created within Barpeta and similar districts.

Breakdown of Statistical Data for Barpeta and Assam:

Total Applications Received in Assam: 41,87,023

Rejected by PM-KISAN Portal & PFMS: 10,66,593 (25%)



Total Beneficiaries Initially Registered in Assam: 31,20,430

Found Ineligible Statewide (2020 Verification): 11,72,685 (37%)



Ineligible Beneficiaries Identified Statewide by District Inquiry (May–July 2020): 15,59,286

Untraceable Statewide Ineligible Beneficiaries: 11,31,152 (72.54%)

Barpeta-Specific Figures:

Total Beneficiaries Verified in Barpeta (Sampling from 22 Blocks across 11 Districts): 990 records in Barpeta and other sampled areas.

Ineligible Beneficiaries (Out of 990 Verified in Assam): Approximately 37% based on statewide average.



Instances of Duplicate or Fake Accounts Statewide:

Multiple Benefits Credited Due to Zero-Added Account Numbers (16 Districts): 3,577 entries, totaling Rs 3.01 crore.

Multiple Registrations Under Same Bank Account (Across 10 Districts): 3,104 instances (no benefits were released to these accounts).



These findings reveal how a lack of rigorous beneficiary verification in Barpeta led to massive misuse of scheme funds. Notably, due to the weak verification procedures, names with jumbled letters or special characters were also found among the list of beneficiaries in Barpeta, suggesting deliberate manipulation to avoid detection. Additionally, the audit highlighted cases where beneficiaries' bank account numbers were modified by adding zeros, allowing duplicate benefits to be credited under the same account.

Financial Statistics and Administrative Oversight in Barpeta:

Total Funds Misappropriated Across Assam: Rs 567 crore

Funds Recovered Statewide (as of October 2021): Rs 1.36 crore, representing only 0.24% of misappropriated funds.



Administrative Funds Allocated for Barpeta:

Total Administrative Expenses (Assam): Rs 2.18 crore

Utilization Certificates Submitted: Rs 77 lakh

Unaccounted Funds: Rs 1.41 crore (as of October 2021)



The lack of proper oversight in Barpeta’s PM-KISAN implementation process was further underscored by the CAG report. Physical verification by local officers, which is mandated under PM-KISAN’s guidelines, was not adequately prioritized. This lapse in physical checks allowed fake entries and ineligible beneficiaries to persist unchallenged in Barpeta’s database.

To address these alarming issues, the Assam government launched a re-verification drive in June 2021, led by revenue officials under the supervision of the district’s Deputy Commissioner. This renewed verification process aims to review every beneficiary in Barpeta to validate their eligibility and prevent future instances of fraud. By February 2022, the state government assured the CAG that a comprehensive check was underway and that corrective measures were being implemented.

The massive fraud uncovered in Barpeta indicates a critical need for stronger verification protocols, transparent accounting practices, and a commitment to monitoring beneficiaries in real-time. The CAG’s audit not only highlights the need for reforms in Barpeta’s administrative practices but also raises broader questions about the monitoring mechanisms in place for welfare schemes targeting the rural poor.

The Barpeta district’s fraudulent beneficiaries, identified as non-farmers, government employees, pensioners, or individuals with multiple entries, have not only deprived genuine farmers of their rightful support but also tarnished the credibility of the PM-KISAN initiative. Moving forward, Assam’s government plans to implement stricter eligibility checks and guidelines to ensure that PM-KISAN’s benefits reach only the intended recipients.

For Barpeta, the audit’s revelations offer a clear pathway for improvement. By focusing on stringent data management, effective use of allocated funds, and regular physical verification, district authorities have the opportunity to restore the scheme’s intended impact on genuine farmers and address the grievances of those who depend on such support for their livelihoods.