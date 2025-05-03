In view of the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) 2025, scheduled to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 4, the District Administration of Barpeta has imposed prohibitory orders to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of the examination.

As per Order No. BMJ-23/2016/149 issued by District Magistrate Sri Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, under Section 163 of the BNSS, strict measures have been enforced to prevent disturbances, unlawful activities, and the use of unfair means in and around the examination centers.

The order prohibits:

Entry of unauthorized persons or unnecessary crowding within a 100-meter radius of the 9 examination centers in Barpeta district.

Examinees from carrying unauthorized or suspected items, including mobile phones and electronic devices, into examination halls.

Any authorized person from aiding students in unfair practices during the examination.

These prohibitory orders are effective immediately and will remain in force until the examination process is completed. The decision has been taken in the interest of maintaining law and order and ensuring a smooth and transparent examination environment.