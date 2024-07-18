Assam's Barpeta District is experiencing significant progress with major achievements including extensive infrastructure upgrades, enhanced educational and sports facilities, and substantial advancements in healthcare services, aiming to improve the well-being of citizens.

The initiatives which have been taken under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government have witnessed a major boost over time, the minister's office informed.

Healthcare

The upcoming Sarukhetri district hospital will enhance healthcare facilities

Mother & Child hospital at FAAMCH Campus will soon be operational, will provide 100 beds

The district medical college is being transformed into a state-of-the-art Center

Infrastructure

The proposed circuit house, on completion will enchance administrative infrastructure, while the Atal Uran Setu which is a two-lane rob between Barpeta and Sarupeta railway stations will replace LC Gate no SK-37, spanning 753.510 meters. The two-lane is worth Rs 53.23 crore.

In order to boost infrastructure across the state, numerous roads and bridges are under construction or being upgraded.

Agriculture

Natural farming is being promoted with 27 FPC/FPOS managing 24.96 acres of new plantations.

On the other hand, the PM Kisan Scheme is known to benefit 95,178 payment-ready farmers from a census of 98,455.

Water Supply and Housing

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 94.75 per cent of households now have tap water connections.

Meanwhile, the PMAYG program has a 98.24 per cent completion rate for sanctioned houses. The Assam government has also distributed ration cards to 301,103 households, with new additions.

Employment

991 individuals have secured government jobs in the past 2 years.

Social Welfare

While the Orunodoi Scheme has benefitted 119,429 individuals, financial aid on medical grounds has been provided to 302 divyang and underprivileged beneficiaries last year.

Culture and Heritage

Guest houses, museums, libraries, community halls and ambulance services have been introduced across the state.

Sports and Recreation

Construction of the Kalgachia Sports Complex has been completed, while that of the Ram Rai Stadium stands at 85 per cent completion.

Meanwhile, the mini stadium at Dhemcha Pathar Playfield is 50 per cent complete and the Chandni Baruah Stadium is 80 per cent complete.

The construction of the Sorbhog Mini Stadium is currently underway.