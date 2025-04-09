The district-level observance of the 7th Poshan Pakhwada was launched at the Conference Hall of Rhino Club, Barpeta, in tandem with the nationwide initiative. The event marks the beginning of a fortnight-long campaign aimed at promoting nutrition and combating malnutrition at the grassroots level.

Speaking on the occasion, Budiozzaman Ahmed, the District Social Welfare Officer, Barpeta, emphasized the importance of effective implementation to ensure the success of the programme. Other dignitaries present highlighted the significance of the POSHAN mission in addressing malnutrition and related health issues such as anemia, particularly among vulnerable sections of society.

This year’s Poshan Pakhwada focuses on the “First 1000 Days of Life,” addressing key issues like malnutrition and obesity. The guests resolved to combat malnutrition in mission mode through coordinated efforts at all levels.

A slew of activities has been planned across the district during the fortnight to raise awareness and engage communities. The event witnessed the participation of key officials and stakeholders, including Rana Pratap Saikia, DIPRO, Pradip Kumar Das, Deputy Inspector of Schools, Partha Sarathi Das, DPMU, NHM, Sushmita Hojai, District ISA Coordinator, PHED, Nitu Gogoi, CBO, ITC; the District Coordinator and District Project Assistant, Poshan Abhiyan, Barpeta; along with block Poshan staff, supervisors, and a large number of Anganwadi workers.

Nationwide, the 7th edition of Poshan Pakhwada is being observed from April 8 to April 23, 2025.