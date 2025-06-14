A new Barpeta District Badminton Association has been formally established to promote and strengthen badminton in the region. The formation took place during a general meeting at the Barpeta Press Club, attended by district sports organisers, veteran players, and community members.

Presided over by Kamal Chandra Das, the gathering included prominent figures such as veteran player Rabindra Nath Das and BJP President Mahendra Das. The objective of the association, as explained by Hillol Jyoti Talukdar, is to advance badminton in Barpeta and provide modern sports facilities, highlighted by the new indoor stadium at Ramrai.

Mahendra Das emphasised the benefits of sports in fostering discipline and healthy lifestyles among children. He noted the state government's initiatives like 'Khel Maharan' to support sports. He stated, Discipline through sports helps children become responsible, healthy, and well-rounded individuals. In todays era, when technology dominates our routines, we must foster a strong sports culture alongside.

The association elected Anil Kumar Das as President, Kamal Chandra Das as Working President, Hillol Jyoti Talukdar as General Secretary, Manoj Kumar Bayan as Senior Vice President, and Biplab Kumar Das as Treasurer. These appointments aim to guide the association in achieving its goals.

An advisory board was also established, comprising local officials such as the Barpeta District Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, alongside sports figures and other community leaders. This board will support the association's initiatives.

Additional officials were appointed to various roles, including Vice Presidents, Joint Secretaries, and Assistant Secretaries, to ensure the association functions effectively.

The newly formed association is poised to inspire future generations and contribute significantly to the development of necessary sports infrastructure in Barpeta. The commitment of the executives reflects a concerted effort to bring badminton to new heights in the region.

Before commencing the meeting's agenda, attendees observed a moment of silence for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane tragedy and in memory of Amaljit Das, a young sportsman and organiser from Barpeta.