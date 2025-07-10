Assam's Barpeta launches ‘Stop Diarrhea’ campaign to achieve zero child deaths

The District Health Society, Barpeta, formally launched the Stop Diarrhea Campaign – 2025 with a district-level event held in the presence of Additional District Commissioner (Health), Smt. Geetashri Lachit. The campaign, which will continue till August, aims to achieve zero deaths due to diarrhea in children through coordinated action and awareness drives.

Speaking at the launch, Smt. Lachit stated that the campaign will focus on households with children aged 1 to 5 years. ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) will visit each such household to distribute ORS packets, demonstrate ORS preparation, and spread awareness on hygiene and diarrhea prevention.

The campaign operates under the slogan:

“Diarrhea ki roktham, safai aur ORS se rakhein apna dhyaan” (Prevent Diarrhea – Take care with Hygiene and ORS).

The initiative involves strong inter-departmental convergence. The Education Department will conduct handwashing demonstrations in schools to promote healthy habits among children. The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) will carry out water quality testing in vulnerable areas. Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), alongside ASHAs, will establish ORT (Oral Rehydration Therapy) corners at all Anganwadi Centres.

The programme was also attended by the Joint Director of Health Services, Barpeta, the District Immunization Officer, the Deputy Inspector of Schools, and other departmental officials.

The campaign is part of a larger effort under the National Health Mission (NHM) to reduce child mortality caused by preventable illnesses such as diarrhea, which remains a leading cause of death among young children.