The Office of the Joint Director of Health Services in Assam's Barpeta, on March 24, observed World Tuberculosis (TB) Day with a series of awareness initiatives and health-focused programmes.

The event, held in the presence of Dr. Kameswar Lahkar, Joint Director of Health Services, Barpeta, aimed to spread awareness about TB and strengthen efforts toward its eradication.

The observance commenced with a rally in Barpeta town, drawing participation from healthcare workers, ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists), medical officials, and local community members.

The rally aimed to raise awareness about TB, its prevention, and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. Banners and placards carrying messages on TB elimination were displayed, reinforcing the importance of community participation in combating the disease.

Following the rally, an awareness meeting was organized at the premises of the Joint Director of Health Services (Jt. DHS) office. The meeting served as a platform to discuss TB-related challenges in the district and strategize on strengthening the fight against the disease.

During the meeting, Dr. Bhaskacharya Bez presented an in-depth analysis of the TB situation in Barpeta district. He provided insights into the number of active TB cases, detection rates, and treatment success stories. Stressing the significance of World TB Day 2025, he elaborated on this year’s theme, "Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver."

Dr. Bez emphasised the need for a collective approach to end TB, involving government agencies, healthcare professionals, and the community. He stated that commitment, sufficient investment in healthcare infrastructure, and the efficient delivery of TB-related services are essential to achieving the national TB elimination target.

One of the key highlights of the event was the felicitation of healthcare personnel who have made significant contributions to TB control efforts in the district. These dedicated staff members, including doctors, ASHAs, and field workers, were recognised for their relentless service in TB detection, treatment, and awareness campaigns.

Additionally, Nikshay Poshan Yojana, a government initiative providing nutritional support to TB patients, was implemented during the event. Under this scheme, TB patients received food supplements to help them maintain proper nutrition, a crucial factor in their recovery process. This initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to ensure a holistic approach to TB treatment.

The event witnessed the presence of several key health officials, including District TB Officer Dr. Gunin Das, District Drug Inspector Dr. Ajit Sarma, SDM&HO (HQ), and officials from the District Program Management Unit (DPMU) and Block Program Management Unit (BPMU). Representatives from the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP) also participated, reinforcing the government's commitment to eradicating TB.

ASHAs and ASHA supervisors, who play a crucial role in community-based TB awareness and patient support, actively engaged in discussions and pledged to continue their efforts in TB prevention at the grassroots level.

The observance of World TB Day 2025 in Barpeta served as a strong reaffirmation of the district’s commitment to eliminating tuberculosis in line with India’s National TB Elimination Program. Through sustained awareness campaigns, improved healthcare services, and community participation, Barpeta aims to significantly reduce TB cases and ensure a healthier future for its residents.

Health officials reiterated that early diagnosis, adherence to treatment, and proper nutrition are crucial in the fight against TB. They urged citizens to come forward for testing and treatment if they experience persistent cough, fever, or weight loss—symptoms commonly associated with TB.

As the event concluded, the participants pledged to work collectively toward a TB-free Barpeta, emphasising that with commitment, investment, and effective healthcare delivery, the goal of eliminating tuberculosis is achievable.