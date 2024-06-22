In a pioneering initiative, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) in Barpeta has set a new standard by becoming the first medical institution in Assam to provide newborns with birth certificates and Aadhaar numbers upon discharge.

This innovative programme, launched on June 21, is a collaborative effort between the medical college administration and district authorities. The initiative was inaugurated with two sets of new parents receiving their infants' birth certificates and Aadhaar numbers directly on the hospital premises.

The ceremony saw attendance from key officials including Dr. Ramen Talukdar, Principal of FAAMCH, Dr. Partha Pratim Baruah, Superintendent of FAAMCH, and Geetashri Lachit, Additional District Commissioner (Health) of Barpeta District.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Talukdar revealed that this initiative was undertaken following a directive from the Chief Minister of Assam, who had instructed all medical colleges in the state to issue birth certificates to newborns before discharge.

FAAMCH's swift implementation of this directive, along with the integration of Aadhaar enrollment, marks a significant milestone in administrative efficiency within Assam's healthcare system. This initiative is expected to greatly streamline the documentation process for new parents, eliminating the need for multiple visits to government offices during the crucial early days of childcare.