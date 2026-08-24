Assam's Barpeta Medical College, District Health Society hold convergence meeting to strengthen healthcare delivery

A convergence meeting between Barpeta Medical College & Hospital (BMCH) and the District Health Society, Barpeta was held at the Conference Hall of the Circuit House under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner, Barpeta.

The meeting focused on strengthening healthcare delivery across the district, improving key health indicators and enhancing coordination between BMCH and health institutions at the grassroots level.

Officials reviewed the overall status of healthcare services and various ongoing health programmes, with particular emphasis on improving services for patients referred to BMCH, strengthening referral mechanisms, ensuring timely treatment and improving communication between medical college and district-level health facilities.

The meeting also discussed measures to strengthen maternal and child healthcare, including early identification of High-Risk Pregnant Women, regular follow-up and timely referral of high-risk cases to higher health facilities.

Progress under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) was also reviewed. Discussions focused on timely identification of TB cases, initiation and continuation of treatment, treatment adherence, referrals and follow-up mechanisms.

Officials further emphasised stronger coordination to address maternal and child mortality and improve key health indicators across the district. SDM& HOs, the District Programme Manager and Block Programme Management Units were encouraged to maintain regular coordination with BMCH for information sharing, referral linkages and improved healthcare services.

The meeting also reviewed challenges affecting healthcare delivery and stressed the need for timely and coordinated action by all concerned authorities.

The District Commissioner emphasised collective efforts among health institutions and departments to strengthen the district healthcare system and ensure that government health services reach a larger section of the population.

The meeting concluded with a renewed focus on stronger collaboration between BMCH, the District Health Society and grassroots health institutions to provide accessible, timely and quality healthcare services to the people of Barpeta.