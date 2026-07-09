Assam's Barpeta Police bust major cyber crime racket; three arrested, ATM cards and mobile phones seized

In a major breakthrough against cyber crime, Barpeta Police dismantled an alleged cyber fraud racket and arrested three accused during an operation in the district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rashidul Islam, Annas Paramanik, and Manjurul Hassan, all residents of Satrakanara village under Chasra, Baghbar Police Station.

During the operation, police seized three ATM cards, two mobile phones, and cash, believed to be linked to the cyber fraud activities.

Police suspect the trio was involved in an organised cyber crime network, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the racket, including possible links to other cases and individuals.

Officials said the operation is part of Assam Police's continued crackdown on cyber criminals across the state. In recent months, the force has intensified its drive against cyber fraud, leading to the busting of several organised networks and reinforcing the government's efforts to curb technology-enabled crimes.