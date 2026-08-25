Assam's Barpeta Police launch anti-drug operation, alleged drug peddler arrested in Tarabari

Police have launched an operation against the illegal drug trade in Barpeta, leading to the arrest of an alleged drug peddler by Tarabari Police.

The arrested person has been identified as Sofikul Islam.

According to the available information, police apprehended Islam with suspected narcotic substances during the operation.

The action was part of the ongoing crackdown against the illegal sale and trafficking of banned drugs in the district.

Tarabari Police have initiated further investigation to ascertain the source of the seized substances and identify any other persons who may be linked to the alleged drug network.