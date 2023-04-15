Barsha Kiran, a contestant from India participating in the International Pageant 'Miss Teen Diva,' has unveiled her national costume designed by Albert R. Marak. The costume pays homage to the rich culture and tradition of the state of Assam, showcasing its most significant crop, Dhaan, and a traditional conical hat woven from Somboo cane, Japi.

The dress also features Assam's most crucial folk dance, Bihu, which symbolizes youthful passion, unity, and joy, and is performed by young people across the state. The costume is made of Muga Paat Silk or Eri Silk, which is adorned with Assam's traditional ornaments made of raw gold, making it a beautiful representation of the hardworking people and the vibrant culture of Assam.

Speaking about the dress, Barsha Kiran said, "I am delighted to be representing Assam in the Miss Teen Diva pageant and to be wearing a costume that showcases the beauty of my state. I hope to bring Assam's unique culture and traditions to the world stage through this costume."