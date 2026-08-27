Assam's Basistha Police arrest two women drug peddlers, recover 15 grams of heroin

An EGPD team from Basistha Police Station, acting on intelligence inputs, arrested two alleged women drug peddlers and recovered 15 grams of heroin and two smartphones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Basanti Basumatary alias Ketep alias Boro Buri alias Rabha Buri, a resident of Them Marwet in Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, and Momina Begum alias Gedi alias Bai, a resident of Radha Nagar.

According to police, the two accused were allegedly involved in selling drugs at night, taking advantage of the legal restrictions under Section 43(5) of the BNSS. Following confirmation of the intelligence inputs, the police team obtained the necessary legal permission before carrying out the operation.

The recovered heroin and two smartphones were seized by the police. The arrested accused are being subjected to further legal proceedings, while police are continuing their investigation into their alleged involvement in the drug trade and possible links with other individuals.