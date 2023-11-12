Assam's singing sensation and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, was discharged on November 12 from Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati after a five-day stint following a health scare during a recording session on November 8.

The popular singer and multi-talented artist had collapsed suddenly in a studio while engaged in a recording session, prompting swift action from those present. He was immediately rushed to Guwahati's Nemcare Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As of now, Zubeen Garg's condition is reported to be stable, and he continues to be under observation in the ICU. Medical examinations, including ECG and CT scans, have been conducted, with a team of doctors closely monitoring his health.

This incident marks a recurrent health concern for Zubeen Garg, who has faced seizures in the past, leading to hospitalizations. Despite these challenges, the 50-year-old artist remains a beloved figure in Assam, known not only for his soulful voice but also for his contributions as a lyricist, music composer, actor, and filmmaker.

Zubeen Garg's impact extends beyond the realms of music, with successful Assamese movies such as "Mission China" and "Kanchenjunga" to his credit. Fans and well-wishers across Assam are relieved at the news of his discharge and hope for his continued well-being.