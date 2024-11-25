In a proud moment for Assam, Bhumidhar Barman has been appointed as the Chief de Mission for the Indian contingent at the upcoming 4th Asian Roll Ball Championship. The prestigious event is set to take place from December 16 to 19 in Goa.

Barman, a native of Guwahati, brings a wealth of experience from the realms of sports administration and journalism. He currently serves as the General Secretary of the Assam Roll Ball Association.

Between 2001 and 2018, he held the esteemed role of Joint Secretary at the Assam Olympic Association.

Additionally, Barman contributed to sports journalism as the Joint Secretary of the Assam Sports Journalists Association from 1997 to 1999.

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