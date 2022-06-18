Assam has been facing flood and landslide for five days. Assam’s Bhutiachang river is flowing above the danager level. It has warned almost 50-60 families at a time. The water of Bhutiachang river has brought fear to Udalguri villagers.

According to locals, they have never witnessed such flood before, nor they have observed such heavy rain. Flood have damaged their houses. Also, they have urged the government to have a look at them as not a single leader has visited village.

Speaking to another local villager said that the water level is increasing from last three days and suddenly the water washed away two houses. On the other hand, the villagers are hungry from the morning. There are around 50 - 60 families in the village. And now they are about take shelter in the middle of the road.

Meanwhile, today Assam CM visited the flood affected areas. He visited a relief camp at the Fatima Convent School in Rangia, Kolajol under Kamalpur revenue circle. There he interacted with the flood affected people who is living in shelter. Later Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Nonoi embankment near Dipila at Darrang and reviewed the place. Also, he asked the departments to take immediate action regarding the situation.