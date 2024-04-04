To achieve drugs free Assam, the state police have made a monumental breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking. A staggering 21 kilograms of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 210 crore in the illicit market, has been intercepted in Silchar, Assam. This record-breaking seizure came as a result of a coordinated operation led by the Special Task Force of Assam in conjunction with the diligent efforts of the Cachar Police.

The operation culminated in the arrest of one individual believed to be closely associated with the illegal narcotics trade. Police have intensified their investigative efforts to dismantle the intricate network responsible for the distribution of these harmful substances.

Earlier on April 2, police officials in Golaghat led to the apprehension of a notorious bike thief, identified as Ajay Singh. Singh, who was reportedly in possession of eight containers of heroin believed to have been transported from Dimapur, was intercepted by Golaghat police. Despite attempting to evade capture, Singh was detained at a traffic signal, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on illicit drug activities in the region.