Assam's Bilasipara LAC seeks educated leadership to uphold ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ ahead of 2026 polls

As the political landscape of the Bilasipara Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) begins to take shape ahead of the 2026 elections, public discourse is increasingly centring on the need for educated and socially committed candidates capable of maintaining communal harmony in the region.

With an electorate of approximately 1,91,607 voters — comprising around 98,000 Muslim and 95,000 Hindu voters — Bilasipara represents a closely balanced demographic profile.



In this backdrop, conversations among local residents and netizens have highlighted the importance of leadership that upholds the region’s long-standing tradition of “Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb,” symbolising peaceful coexistence between communities.

Among the names being discussed in civic circles is Shah Nawaz Hussain, a legal practitioner and social activist based in Bilasipara. Born on September 25, 1978, Hussain is a resident of Bandhabpara and the son of Late Abu Bakkar Siddique. He has been practising as an advocate at the Bilasipara Court for the past 19 years and is known locally for his involvement in legal aid and community mediation.

Beyond his legal career, Hussain has been associated with several educational and socio-cultural organisations. He has served as Chief Adviser and former Central President of the Sodou Axom Goria-Moria-Deshi Jatio Porishad, President of Alomganj Rangamati Junior College, former Legal Adviser to the Bilasipara Press Club, and currently serves as Legal Adviser to the Nayeralga Press Club.

In a constituency where electoral debates have often revolved around community arithmetic, a section of residents say the focus should shift towards merit, administrative understanding and social outreach. “The need of the hour is a candidate who understands the law and values the pulse of every citizen, irrespective of faith,” said a local community member.

As the election cycle draws closer, political observers note that a candidate’s educational background, legal acumen and ability to preserve the composite cultural fabric of Bilasipara may play a significant role in shaping voter preference across the nearly two lakh-strong electorate.