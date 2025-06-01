Assam’s rising dance star Binita Chetry has made the country proud by securing the third position in the prestigious international reality show Britain’s Got Talent. Her electrifying performance in the grand finale captivated the judges and audience alike, earning her a standing ovation.

“I am very happy and proud of myself. It’s the best experience,” an elated Binita said after the results were announced.

Known for her powerful stage presence and unique dance style, Binita had earlier expressed excitement ahead of the final round, promising a surprise-packed act. “See you soon in the final next week. It’s going to be crazy - it’s a surprise. Thank you so much everyone,” she had said.

Binita’s journey on the global stage has been widely celebrated back home, with fans lauding her skill, stage presence, and humility.

Binita Chetry hails from Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Binita, a fourth-grade student at My Own School in Jaipur, Rajasthan, originally hails from Amarajan in Bokajan, Assam. From a young age, she displayed an innate passion for dance, mimicking choreography from YouTube videos before receiving formal training.



For Binita, Britain’s Got Talent is her "dream stage", as she stood before the audience ready to showcase her talent. She also shared an innocent wish of buying a pink princess house on winning the competition.