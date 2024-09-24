Two Bodoland University faculty members have been recognized in Stanford University and Elsevier's World's Top 2 per cent scientists database

The academic community in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is celebrating a significant achievement, as two esteemed faculty members from Bodoland University have been recognized among the world’s top 2% of scientists for the year 2024.

The prestigious global list, jointly compiled by Elsevier and Stanford University, USA, was released on September 16, 2024, and highlights scientific excellence across various disciplines.

Dr. Hemen Sarma, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Botany, and Dr Sanjay Basumatary, Professor and Head of the Department of Chemistry, have been honoured for their exceptional contributions to research and innovation. This remarkable achievement showcases Bodoland University’s growing prominence in the global scientific arena, inspiring young scholars across the region.



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This recognition marks the second consecutive year that Dr. Hemen Sarma has secured a place on Stanford University’s esteemed list of leading scientists.

Currently ranked at 56,758, Dr. Sarma is acknowledged for his groundbreaking research in the fields of Environment and Biotechnology. His sustained commitment to these fields continues to strengthen the university's reputation in environmental science.

For Dr. Sanjay Basumatary, this is his first inclusion in the world’s top 2% of scientists, securing a ranking of 115,671. His recognition is based on his significant contributions to renewable energy and chemistry. His work in sustainable energy solutions adds further credibility to the university’s expanding role in promoting innovation and addressing global challenges.

A total of 217,097 scientists worldwide have been featured on this year’s list, which underscores the depth of talent and expertise driving scientific progress around the world. The inclusion of Dr Sarma and Dr Basumatary brings immense pride not only to Bodoland University but also to the entire BTR, reinforcing the region’s commitment to academic and scientific excellence.