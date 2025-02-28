Students from Assam's Bodoland University grabbed 8 medals at the All India Inter University Wushu Championship, held at Chandigarh University, Punjab, showcasing exceptional talent and dedication.

The university made a remarkable impact at the championship held from February 22 to 27.

The university's athletes clinched 8 medals — 2 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze.

The medal winners are as follows:

Gold Medalists: Daisy Rabha and Damanti Barman

Silver Medalist: Chibika Ramchiary

Bronze Medalists: Hemswrang Brahma (2 medals), Kamal Kumar Boro (2 medals) and Ajwli Daimari (1 bronze).

The performance of Bodoland University’s athletes highlights their perseverance, hard work, and the rising prominence of the university in the field of sports, bringing pride to the institution and inspires aspiring athletes across the region.

University authorities and fellow students have expressed immense joy and appreciation for the athletes' success, pledging continued support to nurture sporting talent in the years to come.