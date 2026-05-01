Assam’s Bohuwa dance: Banana leaf-clad ritual to ward off evil, usher prosperity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 1, highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the state, drawing attention to the traditional Bohuwa dance of the Sonowal Kachari community.



In a post on X, Sarma said that among the many reasons to visit Assam, its vibrant culture stands out, describing the Bohuwa dance as a tradition that carries a deeper message of driving away evil spirits and ushering in prosperity.





Among the many reasons to visit #AwesomeAssam, its vibrant culture stands at the top.



The Bohuwa dance of the Sonowal Kachari community carries a deeper message- to drive away evil spirits and usher in prosperity. pic.twitter.com/E0W3Oy6XZn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 1, 2026





The Sonowal Kacharis, an indigenous tribal community residing mainly in Upper Assam, are a branch of the Bodo Kacharis and are largely agrarian. The community has a rich cultural legacy, with strong traditions in weaving, rituals, and community worship. Their practices include forms of ancestor worship and local religious customs, alongside influences of Vaishnavism introduced during the time of Srimanta Sankardeva.



Historically, the community is believed to have been associated with gold washing during the Ahom era, which led to the prefix “Sonowal,” meaning gold washer.



The Bohuwa dance, a significant folk tradition of the community, is performed during the Bohag (April-May) period as part of the Xaat Bihu celebrations. The ritualistic dance is rooted in beliefs of purification and protection from evil forces.



Performers, often dressed in costumes made of banana leaves and wearing masks representing mythological figures, enact symbolic narratives depicting the triumph of good over evil. The performance is accompanied by traditional musical instruments such as the dhol and cymbals, drawing large gatherings from nearby villages.



The ritual concludes with performers taking a dip in a nearby water body and discarding their costumes, symbolising the cleansing of evil influences. Cultural observers note that despite changes over time, the Bohuwa dance continues to remain a vital representation of the Sonowal Kachari identity.