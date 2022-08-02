Since June 16, the milk processing enterprise in the centre of Bokakhat Nagar, Assam has been shut down. Atul Bora, the minister of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and veterinary, is unaware that the milk parlour and the lone project for processing milk in his own Bokakhat constituency have been closed.

Talking to media Minister Atul Bora said, “I was not aware of the situation. I have started the milk parlour but was unaware of the situation. The milk processing unit processes 5000 litres of milk, I am planning to make it larger. The state government has signed a MoU with NDDB (National Dairy Development Board), where 2000 crores have been invested, 50% is of the state government and another 50% is of NDDB. Technical support will be given by NDDB. But why this milk processing has stopped is still unknown to me. I will investigate the reason and will take further steps.”

The dairy processing project is in danger of being down by cattle herders as well as consumers. This milk processing project in Bokakhat town is very old.

Earlier, it was a milk cooling centre but on December 12, 2005, during the Congress Government, Govind Chandra Langthasa, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, upgraded the centre to a milk processing project by carrying advanced machinery. Where the project assisted cow herders in earning a living and provided 5,000 litres of milk daily, among other benefits to the consumer. The Golaghat District Milk Production Association had been tasked of overseeing the milk processing project by the Jorhat District Dairy Development Department.

However, when the arrangement with the association came to an end on May 16 of this year, written approval was obtained for it to continue for another month. The dairy processing project has been closed since June 16 after completing a month, and the association has not been given the responsibility of managing the project again.

Earlier, Minister Atul Bora inaugurated the milk processing project on February 5, 2021 but the office could not continue. The lock has been hanging in the office since its inauguration due to lack of officials.

Cattle herders are now in danger due to the dairy processing project's closure, and the project's milk customers are likewise in astonishment.