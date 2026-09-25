Assam's Boko hosts awareness programme on Ayurveda, mental health and substance abuse

An awareness programme was organised at the Boko Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) in Assam's Kamrup district on September 25 to mark the 11th Ayurveda Day 2026, with health officials discussing Ayurveda, mental health and the growing concerns surrounding tobacco and substance abuse.

Dr Monaj Kr Sharma, Senior Medical Officer at Rangia Model Hospital, and other health officials addressed the gathering and spoke about the relevance of Ayurveda in daily life. The speakers highlighted the potential benefits of Ayurvedic medicines and stressed the importance of healthy practices rooted in traditional systems of medicine.

Dr Arabinda Das, District Nodal Officer (AYUSH), Kamrup, spoke about the harmful effects of tobacco and substance abuse and urged people to remain aware of the health risks associated with such habits.

Dr Dhruba Baruah, SDM&HO of Boko BPHC, addressed mental health concerns and stressed the importance of awareness and timely support for people experiencing mental health-related difficulties.

Other resource persons included Dr A.K. Talukdar, Deputy Superintendent of Boko CHC; Dr Lalita Ronghangphi, Deputy Superintendent of Bamunigaon Model Hospital; Dr Motiur Rahman, Medical Officer (AYUSH), Boko CHC; Dr A. Bhagaaboti, Medical Officer (AYUSH), Hahim SD; and other AYUSH medical officers from Boko BPHC.

Around 123 participants, including health workers, ASHA workers and members of the local community, attended the programme.

The programme sought to promote greater awareness about Ayurveda and its practical applications while also addressing key public health concerns, including mental health, tobacco use and substance abuse.