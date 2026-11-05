Assam's Bongaigaon declares local holiday on November 9 for Kali Puja and Diwali
The Bongaigaon administration has declared November 9 a local holiday for Kali Puja and Diwali. Scheduled examinations and emergency services will remain exempt from the closure.
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- Government and semi-government offices across the district will remain closed
- Revenue courts and educational institutions are covered by the closure
- Banks and other financial institutions will also remain shut that day
The Bongaigaon district administration has declared a local holiday on November 9 (Monday) on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali.
An order issued by District Commissioner Lakshminandan Sahariah stated that all government and semi-government offices, revenue courts and educational institutions in the district will remain closed on the day.
Banks and other financial institutions will also remain closed.
However, previously scheduled examinations and emergency services will remain exempt from the holiday.
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