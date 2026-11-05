The Bongaigaon district administration has declared a local holiday on November 9 (Monday) on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali.

An order issued by District Commissioner Lakshminandan Sahariah stated that all government and semi-government offices, revenue courts and educational institutions in the district will remain closed on the day.

Banks and other financial institutions will also remain closed.

However, previously scheduled examinations and emergency services will remain exempt from the holiday.