The Bongaigaon district administration has issued a ban on all forms of lottery activities within its jurisdiction, including sale, purchase, distribution, storage, display and promotion of lottery tickets, whether state-sponsored or privately organised.

The Office of the District Commissioner pointed that the sale of such unauthorised lottery tickets will cause public resentment and will raise doubts about the legitimacy of the organisers, potentially leading to fraudulent activities and potential of creating law and order issues.

The decision was taken after the administration found out that certain groups and organisations were planning to organise and sell lottery tickets in the name of religious and cultural organisations across various parts of the district without obtaining valid authority from the government.

Keeping in mind the possibility that unscrupulous entities may have initiated lottery businesses by enticing religious organisations and educational institutions with promises of financial aid, and considering that the modus operandi of these organisers is to sell tickets with lofty promises throughout the state to earn significant amounts, the administration issued the order to curtail and eliminate these activities within the district, in the interest of the public.

The administrator ordered the following:

1) Ban on Lottery Activities: All forms of lottery activities, including the sale, purchase, distribution, storage, display and promotion of lottery tickets, whether state-sponsored or private, are hereby banned within the jurisdiction of Bongaigaon district.

2) Supersession of Previous Permissions: This order supersedes previous permissions if any, of any kind which may be co-related to these kind of activities granted for conducting within the district by any authority, including the District and Sub-Divisional Administration.

3) Enforcement: All law enforcement agencies in the district are directed to ensure that no individual, business, or organisation engages in lottery activities. Strict compliance with this order is mandatory.

4) Legal Action: Any violation of this order will result in appropriate legal action under the relevant provisions of the law.

The District Police Administration, along with the Sub-Divisional Officer of North Salmara, will take necessary steps to identify and eliminate any clandestine lottery operations. Special attention will be given to preventing such activities in public spaces, markets, and transport hubs.

The administrator mentioned that “Lottery includes Lottery/Uphar Coupon/Lucky Draw/any activity wherein result depends on chance.”