Assam's Bongaigaon ready for polls; EVMs distributed to 747 booths across three constituencies

The district administration in Bongaigaon has completed all preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with polling scheduled to take place on April 9.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other polling materials were distributed from the strong room and material distribution centre set up at Bongaigaon University. Polling and presiding officers collected the materials and left for their respective polling stations.

The district comprises three Assembly constituencies, Abhayapuri (16), Srijangram (17), and Bongaigaon (19). Polling will be conducted across a total of 747 polling stations.

A total of 5,86,842 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the district, including 2,96,757 male voters and 2,90,077 female voters.

To promote inclusive participation, the administration has set up 40 all-women polling stations and three model polling stations. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from the three constituencies.

Officials said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth, free, and peaceful polling across the district.