Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on December 24 that Assam is the only major state in India to achieve a significant reduction in road accident fatalities, marking a 15 per cent decline in both accidents and fatalities. This milestone follows the implementation of rigorous safety measures and directives laid out in previous review meetings, as per state officials.

Addressing stakeholders during a road safety review meeting, CM Sarma credited the success to strict enforcement of road safety regulations, particularly a focused crackdown on drunk driving. He emphasized that intensified checks post-10 PM in Guwahati and strict adherence to the "No Drink and Drive" rule have played a pivotal role in reducing road mishaps.

To sustain this progress, the state government plans to continue its road safety drive and monitoring efforts through the Magh Bihu festivities. The Excise Department has been instructed to explore dynamic seasonal timings for bars to regulate late-night activities effectively.

Among the key measures announced, reflective patches will be mandated on the rear sides of commercial vehicles to enhance visibility, while border district Superintendents of Police (SPs) will oversee their implementation. Vision testing for commercial drivers will also be rolled out, with corrective measures and treatment facilitated for those with impairments.

In response to rising road safety concerns in specific areas, authorities are expediting the installation of streetlights, foot overbridges, and reflective patches along the Guwahati Bypass. Additional provisions, including speed breakers, crash barriers, and fluorescent signage, are being incorporated into road-building plans by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The state’s road safety awareness campaign will also leverage social media platforms to educate the public and reinforce safe driving practices.